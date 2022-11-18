VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 78,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims in two main blocks covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

