Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $2.83 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00017064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $67.59 million and $5.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,575.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00237971 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.89774118 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $6,733,541.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

