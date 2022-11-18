VVS Finance Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $113.60 million and $967,923.40 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,280,565,776,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968,169,087,377 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

