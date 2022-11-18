W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$5.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.88 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

