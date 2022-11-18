Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

