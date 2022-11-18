Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,946. The firm has a market cap of $405.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.42.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

