Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $184.86

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$184.86 and traded as low as C$181.32. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$184.41, with a volume of 298,641 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.33.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$173.35. The stock has a market cap of C$48.29 billion and a PE ratio of 44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.