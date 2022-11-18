Watchman Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

