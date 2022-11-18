Watchman Group Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

