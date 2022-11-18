Watchman Group Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $519.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

