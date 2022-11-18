Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Reduced by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

About Waters

Shares of WAT opened at $319.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.43. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

