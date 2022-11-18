Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 7.2 %

WVE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 11,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wave Life Sciences Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.