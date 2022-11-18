Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $209.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

