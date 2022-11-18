Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

