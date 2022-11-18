Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

