Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 201 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after purchasing an additional 388,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

CP opened at $77.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

