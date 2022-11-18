Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

