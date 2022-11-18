Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.