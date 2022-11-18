WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Joshua M. Erickson Sells 150 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $13,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 36,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 79,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

