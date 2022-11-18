WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Joshua M. Erickson Sells 150 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $13,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 36,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 79,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.