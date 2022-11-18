Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $804,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $11,277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.