Wedbush Cuts Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target to $4.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $37,216.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $178,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,986 shares of company stock worth $62,275. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

