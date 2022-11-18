Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BIOLASE (BIOL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ: BIOL) recently:

11/17/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – BIOLASE had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $14.00.

11/16/2022 – BIOLASE had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $7.00.

11/11/2022 – BIOLASE had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $5.00.

11/9/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/16/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/8/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

