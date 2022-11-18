Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

EAD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 282,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,649. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $803,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.