Wells Fargo & Company Raises Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $10.00

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBDC. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $981.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barings BDC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 13.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

