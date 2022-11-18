WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

WesBanco stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,872 shares of company stock valued at $725,804. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

