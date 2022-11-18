West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.23. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 9,800 shares changing hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.