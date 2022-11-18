Westpac Banking Corp Buys 12,400 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 208.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

