Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.54 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after buying an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,871,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

