Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of TTWO opened at $99.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

