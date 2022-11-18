Westpac Banking Corp Sells 419 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,419,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enstar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $286.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

