Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,852,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 1,123,931 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,985,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after buying an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

WPM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

