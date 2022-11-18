Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

