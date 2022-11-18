WhiteCoin One Day Volume Tops $699,020.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $699,020.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00374148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001161 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

