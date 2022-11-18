WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.98 million and approximately $700,174.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00375062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003390 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018194 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

