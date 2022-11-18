WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Lowered to $18.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.38 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,900 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 48.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 330.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,203,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 923,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

