Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 38,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,974 shares.The stock last traded at $120.20 and had previously closed at $130.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

