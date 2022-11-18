Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.73

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.73 and traded as high as C$43.95. Winpak shares last traded at C$43.65, with a volume of 126,610 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPK. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Winpak Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 3.54%.

In related news, Director Petri Olavi Leskinen bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,258.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

