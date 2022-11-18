WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 385,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 551,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCLD. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter valued at $201,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

