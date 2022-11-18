WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.61. 108,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 167,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 26.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 171.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter.

