Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $216.96

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.96 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 227.88 ($2.68). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.67), with a volume of 616,730 shares changing hands.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 664.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.

Witan Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

