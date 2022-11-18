Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.78.

WWW stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $831.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

