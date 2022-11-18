Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.43.

Woodward stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,522. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.69 per share, for a total transaction of $195,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,429. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,020. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

