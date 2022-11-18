Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.43.
Woodward Trading Up 0.6 %
Woodward stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodward (WWD)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.