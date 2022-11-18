WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $450.03 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $450.03 million and approximately $30.47 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04497393 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $22.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

