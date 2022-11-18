WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $450.03 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $450.03 million and approximately $30.47 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.01638550 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013540 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00050474 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00045164 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.01725913 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001647 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
