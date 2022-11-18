Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Scot Cohen Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) Director Scot Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,894,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wrap Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 188,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

