Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Scot Cohen Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) Director Scot Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,894,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wrap Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.
