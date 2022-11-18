Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29,186.31

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.94 million and $29,186.31 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,458,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,704,080 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,404,614 with 1,711,650,257 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04183797 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,779.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

