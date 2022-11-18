XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

XBiotech Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 1,602.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 267,953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in XBiotech by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 97.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

