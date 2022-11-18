Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

