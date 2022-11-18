Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $16.35 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

