Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance
127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
