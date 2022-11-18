Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 219,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,055,499 shares.The stock last traded at $77.45 and had previously closed at $76.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Zendesk Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zendesk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,219,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 78.1% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,438,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,165 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $106,104,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $92,004,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 8,318.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 860,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 850,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

